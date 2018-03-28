Register
18:45 GMT +3
28 March 2018
    Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018

    Malta Recalling Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    202

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Maltese government said Wednesday it was recalling the Maltese ambassador to Russia for consultations in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

    "In the context of the Salisbury attack, the Gov of #Malta is recalling Ambassador to #Russia from #Moscow, for political consultations. @MaltaGov stands in full solidarity with @GOVUK in the face of this serious challenge to our common #security," the government said on Twitter.

    Earlier, more than 25 other countries, including many EU members, as well as the US, expelled over 140 Russian diplomats in connection with the Salisbury incident earlier this week. Moscow has slammed the move as "unhelpful" in the probe into the Skripals' poisoning and vowed response.

    READ MORE: Moscow: Analysis of Skripal Case Suggests UK Intel Services Involved in Incident

    Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service who also worked for UK intelligence and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4. London considers that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, which UK experts have claimed was related to the Novichok-class nerve agents.

    Moscow has repeatedly refuted these claims and expressed its strong protest over the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the case from a number countries.

