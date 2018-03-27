Luxembourg Not to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case – Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Luxembourg has no intention of expelling Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Tuesday.

"As for Luxembourg, we have a very limited number of Russian diplomats and, despite all our efforts, we could not prove that any of them were spies or persons working against Luxembourg interests," the minister told the RTL radio.

At the same time, Asselborn noted Luxembourg’s solidarity with the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: Lavrov: Skripal Case Shows That There Are Not Many Independent Players Left

Skripal, a former GRU colonel who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in a hospital in critical condition since March 4. London believes that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, which UK experts have claimed is related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

READ MORE: Western Countries Expel Some 100 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity with London. More than 25 countries have expelled over 140 Russian diplomats in connection with the Salisbury incident so far.

READ MORE: 'Poisonous Political Harmony' — German Expert Weighs in on Diplomats' Expulsion

Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal has been rejected. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.