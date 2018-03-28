Register
10:12 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018

    Moscow Slams Reported Britain's "Proof" on Skripal's Poisoning as 'May's Fail'

    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (36)
    4140

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that London and Washington had ignored Moscow's request to send it a printed document related to the Skripal case.

    In her Facebook page, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the  Kommersant daily's publication on what she said has prompted the expulsion of Russian diplomats in connection with Skripals' poisoning.

    "This is [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May's fail. The largest manipulation of the world public opinion has been revealed, and British authorities are involved in it. Just assess it. The decisions on a state's responsibility in a chemical attack were made on the basis of six pictures," she wrote.

    Earlier, she told Russia's NTV Channel that the US and the UK had refused to heed Moscow's call to deliver it a printed document pertaining to the Salisbury incident. 

    "The document, which is a sort of London's explanations on what happened in Salisbury, has never been published by the media," Zakharova said.

    READ MORE: Lavrov: Skripal Case Shows That There Are Not Many Independent Players Left

    She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had repeatedly tried to obtain the document, sending relevant requests to its British and American colleagues.

    "We did so publicly but in response we received zero information," she pointed out.

    A police officer stands outside the London Road cemetery where the grave of Alexander Skripal; son of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal; is seen covered with a tent, in Salisbury, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Expelling Diplomats Over Skripal Case Unduly Jeopardizes Relations – EU Lawmaker
    Zakharova's remarks came a few days after more than 100 Russian diplomats have been expelled by about 20 European countries as well as the US, Canada and Ukraine over Moscow's alleged involvement in the March 4 poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain's Salisbury.

    On Tuesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff at the Russian Mission to NATO and denied the pending accreditation request for three others.

    Moscow has pledged to respond in kind to the expulsions, which it said ride roughshod over an investigation into the Skripal case.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (36)

    Related:

    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Western Ambassadors Confirm UK Provided No Proof On Skripal’s Case - Embassy
    State Department Calls on Russia to Admit Responsibility for Skripal Poisoning
    Luxembourg Not to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    expulsion, decisions, case, document, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Maria Zakharova, Britain, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse