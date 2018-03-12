Register
22:34 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand guard outside the home of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    UK MP Claims Skripal Poisoning Looks Like 'State-Sponsored Attempted Murder'

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    306

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal looks like "a state-sponsored attempted murder," Chairman of UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat alleged.

    "We've had two incidents in recent years… the second one only a few days ago in Salisbury looking awfully like it was a state-sponsored attempted murder," Tugendhat told the BBC.

    READ MORE: Analyst Sheds Some Light on Mysterious Russian Ex-Spy Poisoning Story

    On March 5, the UK police said that a man and a woman were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them were "in a critical condition" and are being treated for suspected exposure to an unknown substance.

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson later confirmed that the man was Skripal, who was granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange, while the woman was his daughter, Yulia.

    On March 7, while delivering a speech in parliament earlier in the day, the top UK diplomat threatened that London could reconsider the level of its representation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia if the investigation into suspected poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) accused of spying on behalf of London, showed that Moscow was linked to the incident.

    Later, the Telegraph newspaper reported that the UK is going to introduce its version of the Magnitsky Act targeting Russian nationals, including officials who are accused of violating human rights and of corruption.

    Police officers stand outside a pub near to where former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance, in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    The Skripal Mystery - Supposition Masquerading as Fact
    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia hadn't been provided with any specific facts, proving Moscow's involvement in Skripal's poisoning, adding that the Russian authorities regarded such allegations as propaganda.

    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom noted that the UK media outlets are manipulating the facts calling former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal a "Russian agent." 

    Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd called for avoiding speculation over the incident with former Russian military intelligence colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

    READ MORE: Skripal Provided MI6 With Entire Telephone Directory of Russia's GRU – Reports

    In 2006, Skripal was sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison for cooperating with the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and transferring names of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe. In 2010, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree pardoning Skripal, with the latter then moving to the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    UK to Roll Out Its Version of Magnitsky Act Amid Ex-Russian Spy's Case - Reports
    UK Cabinet Committee to Hold Emergency Meeting on Russian Ex-Spy Poisoning
    UK Police Say Identified Hundreds of Witnesses in Russian ex-Spy Poisoning Case
    US Navy Closely Watching Russian Spy Ship Passing Georgia Submarine Base
    Not That Stealthy: Strategic US Spy Drone Reportedly Spotted Near Crimea
    Analyst Sheds Some Light on Mysterious Russian Ex-Spy Poisoning Story
    Tags:
    poisoning, spy, propaganda, murder, Sergey Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok