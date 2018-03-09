UK Media Manipulates Facts Calling Skripal 'Russian Agent' - Russian Embassy

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK media outlets are manipulating the facts calling former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal a "Russian agent," the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said.

"Twisting the narrative: by calling a MI6 agent "Russian" media sets an agenda for public opinion and investigation — despite lack of information and logic. Sells better this way," the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Twitter.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the case, saying that the Kremlin had no information on what could have caused the incident and noted that Moscow was open for cooperation. He refused to comment on media speculations about Russia's alleged involvement, noting that "we did not have to wait long" for these accusations.

Investigation of Sergei Skripal case follows the Litvinenko script: most info to be classified, Russia to get no access to investigation files and no opportunity to assess its credibility pic.twitter.com/Q0BghRX4ao — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 9, 2018

On Monday, UK police said that a man and a woman, who were later confirmed to be Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them were "in critical condition" and were being treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent.

In 2006, Skripal was sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison for cooperating with the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and transferring names of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe. In 2010, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree pardoning Skripal, with the latter then moving to the United Kingdom.