Russian Embassy Slams Johnson's Salisbury Remarks

LONDON (Sputnik) - The remarks made by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the suspected poisoning of a former Russian intelligence officer in the UK town of Salisbury show that "the script of a new campaign against Moscow" has already been prepared, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said in a Tuesday statement.

While delivering a speech in parliament earlier in the day, the top UK diplomat said that London could reconsider the level of its representation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia if the investigation into suspected poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former officer of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) accused of spying on behalf of London, showed that Moscow was linked to the incident.

"We are impressed by the statement of the Foreign Secretary in Parliament today. The Foreign Secretary spoke in such a manner as if the investigation was already over and Russia was found responsible for what had happened in Salisbury. We regret that instead of a proper official clarification on the issue the Foreign Secretary chose to threaten Russia with retribution. Looks like the script of yet another anti-Russian campaign has been already written," the statement said.

On Monday, local police said that a man and a woman were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center, adding that both people were " in a critical conditio n" and being treated for suspected exposure to an unknown substance. The BBC reported, citing own sources, that the man was Skripal, who was granted an asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange. On Tuesday, Johnson confirmed that the man and woman were Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The United Kingdom will be represented by the England national football team that will play with the national teams of Belgium, Panama and Tunisia during the group stage. The teams of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup.