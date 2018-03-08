Register
08 March 2018
    UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd

    UK Home Secretary Calls for Avoiding Speculations Around Russian Ex-Spy Incident

    Europe
    LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd called for avoiding speculation over the incident with former Russian military intelligence colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

    "That is a series of rumors and speculations, and it is also a matter for the police to decide what to investigate," Rudd said in parliament.

    She added that Skripal and his daughter remained unconscious in a critical but stable condition.

    Rudd also said that the Wiltshire county police officer who was also affected after arriving on the site of the incident was very likely to have suffered from the same substance as Skripal. He was conscious and was able to speak and interact, Rudd said citing the police.

    According to Rudd, UK law enforcement agencies could not yet establish what substance poisoned Skripal.

    Police cordon off the area near the Maltings in Salisbury, England, where British media reported Monday, March 5, 2018 that a former Russian spy was in critical condition after coming into contact with an unknown substance on Sunday. British media identified him as Sergei Skripal, 66, who was convicted in Russia on charges of spying for Britain and sentenced in 2006 to 13 years in prison. Skripal was freed in 2010 as part of a U.S.-Russian spy swap.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Parsons
    Former Russian Spy Who Flipped to UK in Critical Condition After Exposure to ‘Unknown Substance’
    On Monday, UK police said that a man and a woman were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them were "in a critical condition" and being treated for suspected exposure to an unknown substance. It was later confirmed that the man was Skripal, who was granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange, while the woman was his daughter, Yulia.

    READ MORE: Russian Ex-Spy, Daughter Reportedly in Coma After Exposure to Toxic Gas

    In 2006, Skripal was sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison for cooperating with the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and transferring names of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe. In 2010, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree pardoning Skripal, with the former agent then moving to the United Kingdom.

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had no information on what could have been the reason of the incident and noted that Moscow was open for cooperation. He refused to comment on media speculations about Russia's alleged involvement.

    The Independent newspaper reported that UK security services were searching for a network of professional killers who were suspected of attacking Skripal. According to them, a sophisticated method of attack might mean that perpetrators could have had access to government resources and planned the attack in detail.

