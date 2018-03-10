Register
    ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    Fear of Energy: Polish Prime Minister Calls Nord Stream 2 'Highly Dangerous'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    2010

    Poland, being one of the countries that oppose the creation of the internationally-developed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, is eager to create its own pipeline, dubbed Baltic Pipe.

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has criticized the Nord Stream 2 project, adding that Poland has achieved independence from Russian gas, Polish Radio reported Friday.

    "Poland achieved independence from Russia's Gazprom long ago; we've created a terminal in the city of Swinoujscie and are now planning to increase its processing capabilities, Moreover, we are now in talks with Denmark and Norway," Morawiecki said during a press conference after the meeting with his Lithuanian colleagues.

    The official noted that Poland and other Baltic states considers Nord Stream 2 "highly dangerous for this part of Europe."

    The head of the German energy company Uniper said that the construction of Nord Stream 2 was necessary to provide security for gas deliveries to Europe.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, left, during a meeting
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Purely Economic Project, Not Political
    Last month, media reported that Poland intended to launch its own gas pipeline project, Baltic Pipe, which, in contrast to Nord Stream 2, would lead from Denmark instead of Russia.

    READ MORE: Criticism of Nord Stream 2 by Poland, US 'Not Surprising' — Berlin

    Poland has already attempted to thwart the construction of Nord Stream 2, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asking US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to make sure that US sanctions cover Nord Stream 2 and those European companies that involved in the project be fined.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    German BASF to Stay in Nord Stream 2 Project After Wintershall, DEA Merger
    Poland claimed that Nord Stream 2 would increase Europe's dependence on imported Russian gas.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

    The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by some others, including Ukraine and Poland, while the United States has also expressed its opposition. 

    News

