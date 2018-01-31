Criticism of Nord Stream 2 by Poland, US 'Not Surprising' - Berlin

On Saturday, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said at a news conference after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw that Washington backed Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Germany, as it allegedly undermined EU energy security and stability.
"I see no reasons for assessing it, I do not consider these statement surprising," Breul said at a briefing.
Earlier in the day, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the gas pipeline project, said that it had received permission to build the sea part of Nord Stream 2 in Germany's territorial waters, adding that the approval had been issued by the Stralsund Mining Authority in accordance with the Energy Industry Act (EnWG).
