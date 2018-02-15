Poland Reportedly Plans to Build Own Gas Pipeline as a Counter to Nord Stream 2

Warsaw is a vigorous opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki even called for the US to impose sanctions on the Russian project.

Poland intends to launch its own gas pipeline project, Baltic Pipe, which, in contrast to the Moscow-initiated Nord Stream 2, will lead to Denmark instead of Russia, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

The alleged initiative to build a pipeline which will run under the Baltic Sea from Poland to Denmark belongs to Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS). This idea is expected to enable the Polish gas transmission operator Gaz-System to connect to the Norwegian gas transportation network. The final decision over implementation of the project should be made before the end of the year. The gas pipeline is due to start functioning in 2022.

Poland has already attempted to thwart the construction of the Nord Stream 2, which is to run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asking US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to make sure that US sanctions cover Nord Stream 2 and that European companies involved in the project be fined.

Poland says it fears that Nord Stream 2 will increase Europe’s dependence on imported Russian gas. US State Secretary Rex Tillerson stated that Washington backed Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Germany, as it allegedly undermined EU energy security and stability.

Despite Poland's opposition, Germany has allowed Russia’s Gazprom to build and operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the country’s territorial waters. According to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Polish plans to build the Baltic Pipe prompted harsh criticism from Germany.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union, across the Baltic Sea to Germany