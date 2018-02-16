Merkel: Nord Stream 2 Not a Threat to EU Energy Security

Earlier, Germany allowed Russia’s Gazprom to build and operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the country’s territorial waters, despite the vehement opposition from Poland.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the planned Nord Stream 2 project does not pose a threat to diversification of gas supplies to Europe and thus does not undermine energy security of the EU.

Merkel's statement comes after earlier in the day she held talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the EU's future and energy security issues. Warsaw is a vigorous opponent of the Nord Stream 2, as the country says it fears that the pipeline will increase Europe’s dependence on imported Russian gas.

On Thursday, media reported that Poland had a plan to launch its own alternative gas pipeline project called Baltic Pipe, which, in contrast to the Moscow-initiated Nord Stream 2, will lead to Denmark instead of Russia.

After Poland asked US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to make sure that US sanctions cover the project and Washington expressed its support for Warsaw's opposition to the pipeline, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said that he did not even consider these statement surprising and saw no reason to assess them.

In January, Germany's Stralsund Mining Authority issued permission for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany's territorial waters taking into account all potential environmental impact of the construction.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by others, including Poland, fearing that it might increase their dependence on deliveries of Russian gas.