'Nonsense': Austrian Chancellor Slams US Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz sharply scrutinized planned US tariffs on steel and aluminum, saying that all sides would lose in the event of a trade war.
"There will be a reaction that will hopefully make the US change their minds, we can't accept this nonsense," Kurz said after a cabinet meeting.
The Austrian authorities are trying to prevent the Trump administration from taking actions toward fulfilling the tariffs in the first place and have threatened a harsh reaction from the EU.
Last week, Trump said that 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs would be imposed on imported steel and aluminum, respectively, beginning in March for an unspecified period of time.
Earlier, Trump had indicated that the talks between the United States and the European Union on the issue of tariffs would be possible if the bloc suspended certain duties on US products.
