Register
03:36 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Gary Cohn, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Ending the Experiment event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015

    Trump's Top Economic Adviser to Resign Over Tariff Rift - Report

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    US
    Get short URL
    4151

    Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker Gary Cohn will tender his resignation at the White House where he has served as director of the National Economic Council under US President Donald Trump.

    Once considered one of the most influential, reasonable and business-savvy voices in the White House, Cohn will depart the administration over the president's decision to slap import taxes on all aluminum and steel products entering the US, the New York Times reports. Cohn has firmly opposed import tariffs. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, left, are seen here during a break in a working session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Trump: I'm Not Worried About Russia Meddling in 2018 Election

    "It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people," the adviser said in a statement about his resignation Tuesday. 

    Cohn lost the battle to keep Trump from imposing the tariffs last Thursday when Trump announced a flat 25 percent tax on all steel imports and a 10 percent tax on aluminum imports. A source close to Cohn told Politico last week that the tariff issue was one the adviser felt "very passionate about." Another person close to Cohn added that they wouldn't be surprised to see Cohn leave the White House over the tariff argument. 

    ​Cohn previously came close to calling it quits in the wake of some of Trump's comments about the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. While Trump's statement that there were "very fine people on both sides" of what the deadly clashes between neo-Nazis and white supremacists with counter-protesters in Virginia did not move Cohn to resign, tariffs appear to have finally pushed him over the edge. 

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's press secretary Hope Hicks is pictured during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. October 29 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Resigning

    Bloomberg reported Tuesday morning that Trump told advisers he expected Cohn to exit if he followed through with the tariff policy.

    Cohn's pending departure marks yet another twist in a White House saga that increasingly resembles Trump's old reality show, "The Apprentice," where he uttered his trademark slogan "you're fired" to so many TV contestants. Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Hope Hicks, Michael Flynn and Tom Price have all held stints in the White House at very high levels before exiting for one reason or another. Cohn's exit marks another high-profile departure. 

    About an hour before news of Cohn's resignation broke, Trump bragged about how "everybody wants to work in the White House" after mentioning news reports that said nobody wants to work in the White House. 

    Related:

    Trump: I'm Not Worried About Russia Meddling in 2018 Election
    Special Counsel Mueller Reportedly Subpoenas for Documents on Trump's Advisers
    Master Stroke: US Scholar Explains Why 'Putin Has Trump in His Back Pocket'
    Fears for British Steel Industry After Trump Announces Tariffs
    Trump's Attack on Bush Over Iraq Invasion 'Offers Hints About His Own Policy'
    Tags:
    resignation, Gary Cohn, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok