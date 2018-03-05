Italy Feels 'Alone, Abandoned by Europe' - French Minister

"Italy is a country that has faced the biggest influx of migrants in its history and has felt alone, abandoned by the European Union," France's European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau said, commenting on the results of the country's elections, where the center-right coalition achieved a historic result, only just falling short of gaining an outright majority.
Italy's election has dealt another blow to the European establishment, as earlier in the biggest countries of the EU — France and Germany — the main losers of the elections were also the ruling parties, whereas right-wing populist movements have been on the rise.
"It shows that, across Europe, traditional parties are tired," said Loiseau.
"It is striking how this country, a founding member of the European Union, is gripped by disappointment with Europe," the minister added.
However, Loiseau has warned against sinking into despair, pointing to Germany, where the centrist parties managed to form a government and end a long stalemate despite the success of the right-wing Alternative for Germany in September's general election.
