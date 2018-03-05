Register
20:50 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian and EU flags

    Italy Feels 'Alone, Abandoned by Europe' - French Minister

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    Europe
    Get short URL
    160

    The results of the general elections held in Italy on Sunday show that Italy hasn't become an exception to the major European trend, as the eurosceptic League party came out as the biggest winner.

    "Italy is a country that has faced the biggest influx of migrants in its history and has felt alone, abandoned by the European Union," France's European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau said, commenting on the results of the country's elections, where the center-right coalition achieved a historic result, only just falling short of gaining an outright majority.

    READ MORE: Euro Was and Remains a Mistake — Italian League Party's Salvini

    Italy's election has dealt another blow to the European establishment, as earlier in the biggest countries of the EU — France and Germany — the main losers of the elections were also the ruling parties, whereas right-wing populist movements have been on the rise.

    "It shows that, across Europe, traditional parties are tired," said Loiseau.

    Bandiere dell'Italia e dell'UE
    © AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia
    Lega Party Lawmaker Says Confident About Center-Right Victory in Italy's Vote
    Preliminary results of the vote show that Italian voters have supported the eurosceptic parties, though Italy has been an ardent supporter of the European project. The center-right coalition, consisting of the League, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, right-wing Brothers of Italy and the party Us with Italy, won 37.48 percent of the votes in the upper house and 36.96 percent in the lower house. Whereas, the country's ruling Democratic Party (PD) suffered a blistering defeat as it didn't even manage to receive 20 percent of the vote.

    "It is striking how this country, a founding member of the European Union, is gripped by disappointment with Europe," the minister added.

    READ MORE: The Results Are In: Center-Right Coalition Projected to Dominate in Italy

    However, Loiseau has warned against sinking into despair, pointing to Germany, where the centrist parties managed to form a government and end a long stalemate despite the success of the right-wing Alternative for Germany in September's general election.

    Related:

    Euro Was and Remains a Mistake - Italian League Party's Salvini
    Birds of a Feather: Farage Praises Euroskeptics' Election Gains in Italy
    The Results Are In: Center-Right Coalition Projected to Dominate in Italy
    'Ridiculous': Italian Politicians Debunk Allegations of Meddling in Election
    A Handful of Scenarios for Italian Coalition Gov't Following Elections – Analyst
    Italians Voting at General Election With Few Queues, Little Excitement Spotted
    Tags:
    right-wing parties, populism, election, EU, Italy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok