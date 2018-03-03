Register
05:13 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), front left, German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, and Horst Seehofer, rear center, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU), arrive for coalition negotiations on a new German government between the Christian Unions bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

    German Coalition Vote: SPD Breaks the Government's Deadlock

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Over 460,000 members of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) have voted on whether they would form the new government as the junior partner of the alliance comprising the German ruling party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) led by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Almost 463,000 SPD party members started voting on February 20. After the vote count is completed later in the day, the results will be transferred to the SPD headquarters in Berlin on Saturday. The following day, March 4, the results will be announced. The question remains whether the SPD will have enough votes to enter the grand coalition, or if Germany will face a new parliamentary election. Merkel's ability to retain her post is also up in the air.

    At the end of September, Germany held parliamentary elections, where no party emerged with an absolute majority. As such, negotiations on forming a coalition began shortly thereafter. The draft coalition agreement between the SPD and CDU/CSU bloc was presented on February 7 in Berlin. Preliminary estimates say that the government may be formed in March or April.

    Late on February, the CDU congress supported the coalition agreement, which would become the foundation for the new German government.

    Displays of Optimism

    SPD leaders have been pointedly optimistic. The party's new secretary general, Lars Klingbeil, told the BILD magazine that he was "sure that the majority will support the coalition agreement." Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer noted in her interview with N24 TV channel that "we have no alternative, no one wants new election." The proposed new SPD chair, Andrea Nahles, who needs to be officially elected at the party congress on April 22, told the DPA news agency that the results "will be better than many fear" and added that she had no Plan B. According to the former party leader and the current German foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, there are no doubts that the majority will vote for the coalition agreement.

    At the same time, Kevin Kuehnert, head of the SPD’s youth organization Jusos and also a leader of the opposition to the grand coalition, has said he is sure the majority of Social Democrats would reject the idea of forming a new coalition with Merkel.

    The previous election in 2013 resulted in exactly the same government composition. The SPD opposition directly correlated with the party’s falling ratings — leading to the party’s lowest ever results in the September election — after working with Merkel's alliance for four years.

    If They Say Yes

    If the SPD votes for the agreement, the next step would be to re-elect Merkel as chancellor. This would take place in Bundestag on March 14.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a session at the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, on November 21, 2017 in Berlin.
    © AFP 2018/ Odd Andersen
    Merkel Pulls Germany Out of Political Slough - Coalition Deal
    Per the coalition agreement, the SPD administration must announce the ministers’ names by March 12. The party is set to control the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Justice Ministry and Ministry of Environment, as well as Ministry of Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.

    According to the DPA news agency, Hamburg Mayor Olaf Scholz will become vice-chancellor and minister of finance. Among the possible candidates for the Foreign Ministry office are Justice Minister Heiko Maas, incumbent Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Katarina Barley and Bundestag Vice President Thomas Opperman.

    Should he be appointed, Scholz would have to choose his successor in Hamburg, a city with the status of a federal state.

    If They Say No

    If the SPD refuses to create a government together with the CDU/CSU alliance, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier would have to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Deadlock Ends? Two Thirds of German Social Democrats Back Coalition – Poll
    Steinmeier may propose that the Bundestag elect Merkel as chancellor. Should this be the case, the voting process would of consist three rounds, the last of which would require Merkel to win by a simple majority. After the election, she could form a "minority government," meaning that each piece of legislation would have to be agreed with opposition parties. Earlier, the CDU/CSU rejected the possibility of cooperating with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Die Linke (The Left) parties.

    Steinmeier could also dismiss the government within a week after Merkel’s election and hold new a election during the following 60 days.

    This would only worsen the SPD's internal crisis. Nahles, as an author of the coalition agreement, would withdraw herself from consideration for party leadership, while 28-year-old Kuehnert said earlier that he was not ready to lead the SPD. It is unclear who will be the SPD candidate in the future elections. After Martin Schulz resigned as party leader, the SPD's ratings dropped lower than 20 percent.

    The new election could also be the end of Merkel’s political career. The opposition in the CDU has demanded reforms and new people. She would also be held responsible for the failure to form the government. Possibly, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU new General Secretary, will lead the party and the alliance in the election.

    Related:

    Merkel Tries to Drag Germany Out of Political Deadlock - Coalition Deal
    Germany's Coalition-Forming Marathon Enters Final Stretch
    Merkel on Government Coalition Talks' Results: Fresh Start for Europe, Germany
    Germany's SPD Votes to Officially Enter Coalition Talks With Merkel's Party
    Germany's SPD's Schulz Says He Hasn't Given Green Light for Coalition
    Tags:
    politics, vote, deadlock, coalition, Bundestag, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Martin Schulz, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok