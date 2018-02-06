Register
16:23 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a session at the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, on November 21, 2017 in Berlin.

    Merkel Tries to Drag Germany Out of Political Deadlock - Coalition Deal

    © AFP 2018/ Odd Andersen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and her conservatives are ready to give ground for center-left Social Democrats and in order to seal a coalition deal on a final round of talks over months of economic stagnation.

    A new round of talks between the SPD and her CDU/CSU bloc, with the aim to finalize a four-year state programme this week. The main contradictory points are disagreements over healthcare, labor policy, and defense spending. 

    "Each of us will have to make painful compromises and I am ready for that… When we see the movements on the stock markets over the last hours, we live in turbulent times and what is expected of us as popular parties…is that we form a government for the good of the people, one that brings stability," Merkel told reporters before the start of negotiations.

    The CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU), continue to rebuff any changes to Germany's health insurance system. The SPD, meanwhile, wants to see Germany's two-leveled health system reformed with a new system that closes the care gap between citizens with private and statutory insurance.

    "I have every reason to believe that we will complete today in a positive sense and with a positive result for our country," Leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz told reporters.

    READ MORE: ‘Tough Hours Ahead' as Merkel Struggles to Pin Down 4th Term Gov't Coalition

    "I think we have 90-95 percent, but the remaining five percent are still important. It's not going to be a masterpiece but it will do for the next 3-1/2 years," said Carsten Schneider, a negotiator with the Social Democrats, adding he hoped a deal could be closed without heading into all-night talks.

    In late November, after discussions between Merkel's bloc, the Free Liberal Party (FDP) and The Greens party breakdown, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier offered the CDU/CSU and SPD to launch coalition negotiations. The two biggest German parties accepted the initiative, though the SPD had initially denied the possibility of forming a coalition with the Merkel-led alliance.

    The previous government was the third "grand coalition" since Germany ratified its current political system. Germany also witnessed "grand coalitions" in the 1960s and 2000s.

    Related:

    Merkel Optimistic About Successful, Swift Coalition Talks With SPD
    Germans Furious After New Report Reveals Merkel's Record Breaking Arms Deals
    German Social Democrats Say 'Yes' to Coalition Talks With Merkel
    Merkel on Government Coalition Talks' Results: Fresh Start for Europe, Germany
    Tags:
    coalition talks, government, health insurance, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok