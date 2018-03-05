The Results Are In: Center-Right Coalition Projected to Dominate in Italy

ROME (Sputnik) – The center-right coalition, composed of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, far-right Matteo Salvini's Lega (formerly Lega Nord), right-wing Brothers of Italy and a small party Us with Italy, may count on 225 – 265 out of 630 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

After procession of 50 percent of ballots submitted under the Senate elections, the right-center coalition composed of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, far-right Matteo Salvini's Lega (formerly Lega Nord), right-wing Brothers of Italy and a small party Us with Italy, may count on 37 percent of votes, Italian Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) party comes second with 31.2 percent of votes while the left-center coalition headed by the Democratic Party may gain only 24.15 percent of votes.

However, the center-right coalition, which is expected to win the country’s general elections, will not get an absolute majority of seats in any of the parliament’s chambers, according to exit-polls.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) party can get from 195 to 235 mandates while the center-left bloc headed by the Democratic Party – from 115 to 155 seats in the lower chamber of the parliament.

The center-right coalition can win from 112 to 152 out of 320 seats in the Senate, the M5S party – from 75 to 115 mandates while the center-left coalition – from 57 to 97 mandates.

© REUTERS/ Flavio Lo Scalzo Berlusconi Mulls Return to Political Life Next Year – Reports

Meanwhile, Italy's far-right anti-immigrant Lega party (formerly Lega Nord), run by Matteo Salvini, is satisfied with the general election results' projections, Giancarlo Giorgetti, vice-secretary of Lega, told reporters on Monday.

"This is a great satisfaction for Lega and for Salvini. These are historic results. We started at 4 percent. Now we are projected to get 16-17 percent, maybe more. Certainly, we will talk to our allies now. We already have ideas what to do, and we look into future calmly," he said.

According to the opinion polls shown by the Rainews 24 broadcaster, Lega is projected to get 12.5 — 15.5 percent in the Chamber of Deputies, and 13 —16 percent in the Senate. These numbers are exactly the same as the projections for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia for both chambers.

The center-right coalition with Forza Italia and Lega is projected to get an edge over the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) both in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, according to the polls.

Lorenzo Fontana, vice-secretary of Lega said that a strong performance the party at the general elections sends a clear signal to Europe.

"We see it as a clear signal to Europe, which has not reckoned with the Italian people until now. Europe was thinking more of figures and deficits, but did not do anything for the good of the Italian people. This is a response to those, who thought that Italian people may be kept captive. For us it's just the beginning, but it's a clear signal to Europe," Fontana said on Monday.

He also pointed out that Lega prioritized the needs of people over the needs of economy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of the ruling Italian Democratic Party Maurizio Martina admitted on Monday the party’s defeat in the general elections.

“We, like everybody, are closely following the results of the elections. It is obviously that we are speaking about a visible, clear and obvious defeat,” Martina said.

Nevertheless, none of the contenders is getting enough majority to form the government alone. The race is close and a hung parliament is one of the possible scenarios.

The turnout at the Italian general elections amounts to 73.03 percent as of 11 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT) when polling stations were closed, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The Sunday vote is the first test of a new voting system in Italy — a mixture between first-past-the-post and proportional representation, and is believed to be one of the most unpredictable the country has ever had.