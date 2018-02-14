Prince Henrik of Denmark Dies - Reports

The 83-year-old Denmark's Prince Henrik, the Husband of Queen Margrethe II has died on Tuesday, AFP reported citing the official announcement of the palace.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died Tuesday, February 13 at 23:18 at Fredensborg Castle", official announcement says.

According to media reports, the French-born member of a Danish Royal Family was diagnosed with a benign tumor two weeks ago. Following an ilness that begann during a private tour to a Middle East country Prince Henrik had been hospitalised. Other media sources claim doctors diagnosed Henrick with pneumonia at the end of January while he was travelling abroad.

Later, he was transferred from a hospital in Copenhagen back to the royal castle, where he had wished to spend a "final time" with his family.

Henrik's son, Prince Frederick, was forced to leave the Winter Olympics on Friday to be by his ailing father's side, local media reports say.

Henrick married Queen Margrethe II in 1967. They have two sons, Crown Prince Frederick and Prince Joachim.

In 2017, Henrik said he refused to be buried next to his wife. Last years, Prince Henrik was regularly quoted by media outlets for his discontent with the title he was given in the Danish Royal Family. Married to the Queen, he was a prince consort, not a king, as it is a tradition for men married to female monarchs.

Royal couples are usually buried together. However, the official statement of the Royal Family did not say where Prince Henrik would be buried.