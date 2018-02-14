Register
07:35 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Team Russia's Pavel Datsyuk during the friendly hockey match between Team Russia and Spartak

    Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament Starts With Russia's Hope for Gold (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    2018 Winter Olympics
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Wednesday's matches between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), as well as between the United States and Slovenia, will open the men's hockey tournament within the framework of the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korean Pyeongchang.

    According to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2015 world ranking, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Finland, the United States, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Slovakia won the right to participate in the Olympic men's hockey tournament. The national teams of Germany, Norway and Slovenia won the rights to take part in the event after the qualification games in 2016.

    The tournament that will continue until February 25 will be the first one without players from the National Hockey League (NHL) since 1994. The league announced that it would not suspend its regular championship for the Olympics and prohibited players from joining their national teams. Therefore, the teams playing at the Olympics are mostly represented by Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and European teams as well as North American universities and minor leagues.

    Встреча хоккейной сборной России в Пхенчхане
    Youtube / Даниил Чехлань
    Fans Meet Russian National Hockey Team in Seoul
    The Olympic matches will take place at the Gangneung Hockey Center that can accommodate about 10,000 spectators. The arena was built specifically for the 2018 Olympics. There is a high chance that the arena will be pulled down after the competitions as nobody knows what to use the venue for afterwards. Ice hockey is not very popular in the Asian nation.

    Due to the doping scandal and the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspended the Russian Olympic Committee, the Russian athletes are competing in the Olympic events under a neutral flag. That is why one of the first two matches of the tournament would be held between the teams of Slovakia and OAR.

    Slovakia's national team has not defeated Russian hockey players in official matches for eight years since 2010 Olympics in Canada's Vancouver. The previous game between the Russians and the Slovaks within the framework of the Olympic Games took place in 2014 in Sochi and resulted in the victory of the Russian team.

    Before the game, Craig Ramsay, the coach of Slovakia's national team, said that the Russians have the strongest hockey team at the Olympics, calling the OAR team the main favorite of the men’s hockey tournament. His words are echoed by several other experts.

    Russia is an eight-time Olympic champion in ice hockey, including seven victories of the Soviet team and an additional victory as a team of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 1992.

    Hockey
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russian Ice Hockey Goaltender Vasilevskiy Makes Potential Save-of-the Year
    The Russian team includes a number of world stars, such as Pavel Datsyuk, Ilya Kovalchuk and Sergei Mozyakin, as well as talented young players Kirill Kaprizov and Nikita Gusev. Vasily Koshechkin will be the goalkeeper of the OAR team and Oleg Znarok is the coach of this team.

    Russia's national championship has been recently re-structured for the needs of the national team. Twenty three of 25 players of the OAR team represent two teams playing in the KHL, namely SKA St. Petersburg and CSKA Moscow. Mozyakin and Koshechkin represent Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

    The participation of the OAR team will be shadowed by the fact that Anton Belov, Valery Nichushkin, Sergei Plotnikov, Alexei Bereglazov and Mikhail Naumenkov will not be able to contribute to the team’s performance as they were not allowed to participate in the Olympic Games by the IOC.

    Related:

    Alexander the Great: Ovechkin Scores Hardest Shot at NHL All-Star Competition
    Alexander Ovechkin Sets NHL's 100-Year Hat Trick Record (VIDEO)
    IOC Finds NHL Decision to Skip 2018 Winter Olympics in S. Korea 'Regrettable'
    NHL Goalkeeper Faints During Game
    Heading to the NHL: Kitty Practices Goalie Skills
    Tags:
    sports, tactics, competition, tournament, hockey, Gangneung Hockey Center, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), Russian national team, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Kontinental Hockey League, NHL, International Ice Hockey Federation, Oleg Znarok, Sergei Mozyakin, Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok