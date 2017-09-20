Register
18:16 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Danish Royal House states in a press release September 6, 2017 that Prince Henrik suffers from dementia

    Statue by Dementia-Suffering Prince to Become Denmark's New Attraction

    © REUTERS/ Scanpix Denmark/Keld Navntoft
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 18920

    While the Little Mermaid resting at Copenhagen's seaside has long been one of Denmark's most recognizable attractions, the city of Aarhus hopes to enter the limelight with a new statue by Prince Henrik, who's long voiced his unhappiness over never being made king.

    The Danish city of Aarhus, which is the European Capital of Culture in 2017, has been decorated with a sculpture by Prince Henrik, who recently made international headlines with bitter rants about the Danish Royal House and his notorious refusal to be buried next to his spouse.

    The statue was commissioned by the Rømer Foundation, which is working to make Denmark's second-largest city more aesthetically pleasing. Rømer Foundation board member and Aarhus Theater director Allan Aagaard admitted to having high hopes for the 1.80 meter high sculpture at Aarhus' waterfront to become the city's next highlight.

    "I hope it can become a big attraction. It's centrally placed, where many people congregate," Allan Aagaard told Danish Radio. "Personally, I almost think it could become Aarhus's answer to the Little Mermaid," he added.

    Memory sign at the place the Russian U-137 boat grounded 1981-10-27
    © Photo: Kallegauffin
    Dubious Submarine Monument With 'Russian Threat' Undertones Divides Swedes
    In order to celebrate Aarhus' prominent role in Europe's culture life with a fitting gift, the Rømer Foundation contacted former director of the art museum Aros, Jens Erik Sørensen, who recalled a miniature created by Prince Henrik around 1980. Subsequently, the figurine called "Siren" became a full-scale bronze sculpture. According to Aagaard, it evokes associations with the circus and merriment.

    "When I see the sculpture, I think of a sea lion with a ball on his muzzle, dancing in the middle of a circus arena," Allan Aagaard argued, lauding the "expressive power" of the artwork.

    The idea was that the creator himself would be present at the unveiling of the sculpture. However, 83-year-old Prince Henrik was reported to have been suffering from dementia in early September, which is why his participation in the event was called off by the Royal House.

    ​Earlier this year, Prince Henrik created a stir by refusing to be buried next to his spouse Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in the Roskilde Cathedral, where Danish royals have been buried since the 16th century. Prince Henrik has long harbored a grudge against the Danish Royal House for allegedly not treating him as Margrethe II's equal. He also claimed she would "push him aside, degrade and humiliate him" by never granting him the title of "King Consort." In 2016, Prince Henrik acrimoniously renounced his title and announced his retirement. Since then he has participated in very few official duties and instead spent much of his time at his private vineyard in France.

    Born into the French House of Monpezat, Prince Henrik married Margrethe in 1967 and became her consort in 1972, when she succeeded her father King Frederick IX as monarch of Denmark. Prior to his marriage, Prince Henrik pursued a diplomatic career and is known for his translations of French poets, as well his own works of poetry.

    ​Aarhus, whose history began in the eighth century as a Viking fort, is the cultural and economic core of the Jutland region with a metropolitan area with roughly 1.4 million inhabitants.

    Good morning from Aarhus! #aarhus #visitaarhus #visitdenmark #lovesaturdays #thisisaarhus

    Публикация от VisitAarhus (@visitaarhus) Сен 1 2017 в 10:27 PDT

    The Little Mermaid, which depicts a fairytale character by Hans Christian Andersen, is arguably Denmark's most recognizable attraction. It was created in 1913 by sculptor Edvard Eriksen.

    Related:

    Something Is Rotten in the State of Denmark…and It's the King Who's Not a King
    Danish Archeologists Dig Up Disappeared Medieval Village
    Repeal of Danish Blasphemy Law Risks Inciting Ire Among Islamist Fanatics
    New Documentary Sheds Light Upon Unrepentant Danish Nazi 'Rock Star'
    Tags:
    sculpture, royal family, Prince Henrik, Queen Margrethe II, Scandinavia, Aarhus, Copenhagen, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok