Tombe La Neige: Paris Besieged by Blizzard (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

In the next few days, freezing temperatures will show no signs of ceasing in France; Paris traffic has been disrupted due to a heavy snowfall, according to meteorologists.

Bad weather conditions have prompted the closure of the Eiffel Tower to the public in Paris, which is bracing for more snow on Wednesday amid the ongoing transport havoc.

Meteorologists have warned that temperatures could plummet to minus ten degrees Celsius (fourteen degrees Fahrenheit) in the next few days, which may see the snowfall accumulation in Paris reaching more than 10 centimeters (around four inches).

An orange alert has been announced in a total of 28 departments across France, including eight in the Paris region, due to bad weather.

