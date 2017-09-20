France Begins Installing Bulletproof Glass Around Eiffel Tower

According to French city hall officials, work to increase security at the Eiffel Tower as an anti-terrorism measure is underway, following a series of attacks in Paris over the last two years that have killed more than 200 people, the Local Fr reported.

A bulletproof glass wall will be built around the landmark's walls. The construction will take about nine months and cost $36 million, according to the city's tourism chief, Jean-Francois Martins.

Even though the world's most visited monument already has constant police patrol, Paris councilors unanimously decided in March to increase security because of the "particularly high terrorist threat."

According to Martins, the renovations "will not disrupt visitors' arrival in any way" and tourists would still be permitted to walk up the tower after undergoing security checks.

In addition, a two-year project to repaint the tower will start in 2018. The elevators will also be refurbished, although that will take an extra two years.

Ever since the terrorist attack against the office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in January 2015, approximately 7,000 troops have been engaged in an anti-terrorism operation known as Sentinelle to patrol the streets and popular tourist spots.