Spanish Court Reportedly Rejects Attempt to Remotely Arrest Puigdemont

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Supreme Court rejected on Monday the state prosecutors' request to reactivate the European arrest warrant for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont after the deposed Catalan leader flew to Denmark from Belgium, local media reported.

The Spanish prosecution asked the Court to reinstate the EU arrest warrant, as Puigdemont had arrived in Denmark to deliver a speech at the University of Copenhagen, the El Pais newspaper said.

In early December, Spain’s Supreme Court withdrew an international arrest warrant for Catalonia’s former leader in order to bring Puigdemont's case back solely into the jurisdiction of Spain.

Spanish PM Failed as Pro-Unity Bloc Lost Election in Catalonia - Puigdemont

Earlier, the former chairman of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont was again nominated as the candidate for the post of head of the region. This was announced by the new chairman of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent, on Monday, January 22, after consultations with the heads of the parliamentary parties. The parliament will have to vote in favor of or against the nomination of Puigdemont until January 31st.

Following the Catalan independence referendum and the adoption of a resolution on the region's independence from Spain in October 2017, the Spanish parliament's upper house voted to invoke the Article 155, introducing Madrid's direct governance over Catalonia.