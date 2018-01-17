Catalan Pro-Independence Parties See Only Puigdemont as Region's President

"At the moment, Puigdemont is the candidate, we are not working on other options," Sabria told the Antena 3 broadcaster.
On Wednesday, the Catalan parliament held its first session after the snap election of December 21. Citizens, the party backing Catalonia as part of Spain, won 36 seats in the 135-seat parliament, more than any other party. Meanwhile, the three pro-independence parties combined, including Puigdemont's Junts per Catalunya, ERC and Popular Unity Candidacy won 70 seats. However, three of their lawmakers are in prison in Madrid and five more are currently in Brussels.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that Madrid would maintain direct rule over Catalonia, introduced in late October after the region's unilateral declaration of independence, if supporters of independence attempted to re-elect Puigdemont.
The referendum on independence was held on October 1, despite the opposition of the central authorities.
