09:55 GMT +322 January 2018
    Newly elected leader of the UK Independence Party, Henry Bolton greets delegates on the first day of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) National Conference in Torquay, south-west England. (File)

    UKIP Deputy Leader Resigns as Bolton Refuses to Go After No Confidence Vote

    UKIP leader Henry Bolton has unanimously lost a vote of no confidence amid a scandal surrounding "racist" remarks on social media about Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle made by his girlfriend Jo Marney.

    UKIP's Deputy leader Margot Parker has resigned in protest to Henry Bolton's refusal to step down after a no-confidence vote, telling BBC that he has put the party in a "limbo situation" and calling on him to "go sooner rather than later."

    Parker, who is also an East Midlands MEP and will remain being a member of the party, said Bolton's that "personal life took over the job he was elected to do".

    "This is taking time away from doing the job," she added.

    READ MORE: UKIP Leader Uses Racist Scandal to Distract Public From His Brexit Flaws – MEP

    UKIP leader Henry Bolton has unanimously lost a vote of no confidence amid a scandal surrounding "racist" remarks on social media about Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle made by his girlfriend Jo Marney, however, refused to step down.

    Henry Bolton, who has been elected as the new party leader of Britain's UK Independence Party speaks during the UKIP National Conference in Torquay England
    Take Me Back, UKIP Leader Girlfriend Pleads After Romance Ended Over Racist Rant
    The UK Independence Party is set to hold an emergency meeting within the next 28 days to decide whether to back the decision to force Bolton, the party's fourth leader in 18 months, out.

    Nigel Farage, former party's leader, who was one of the main backers of Brexit and has recently called for a second referendum in order to confirm the people's will to leave the EU, has ruled out returning to head the UKIP, telling Mail Online that he would "not for a moment" think about returning.

    However, Twitter users rushed to the social media network to ask Farage to reconsider his decision.

    Some have rushed to condemn Bolton and his (former?) girlfriend, who was seen having dinner together soon after an alleged breakup announced by the UKIP leader.

    Many Twitter users have voiced concern over the party's future amid the scandal.

    UK Independence Party (UKIP), Henry Bolton, Nigel Farage, Europe, Britain
