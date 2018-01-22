UKIP Deputy Leader Resigns as Bolton Refuses to Go After No Confidence Vote

UKIP leader Henry Bolton has unanimously lost a vote of no confidence amid a scandal surrounding "racist" remarks on social media about Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle made by his girlfriend Jo Marney.

UKIP's Deputy leader Margot Parker has resigned in protest to Henry Bolton's refusal to step down after a no-confidence vote, telling BBC that he has put the party in a "limbo situation" and calling on him to "go sooner rather than later."

Parker, who is also an East Midlands MEP and will remain being a member of the party, said Bolton's that "personal life took over the job he was elected to do".

"This is taking time away from doing the job," she added.

READ MORE: UKIP Leader Uses Racist Scandal to Distract Public From His Brexit Flaws – MEP

UKIP leader Henry Bolton has unanimously lost a vote of no confidence amid a scandal surrounding "racist" remarks on social media about Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle made by his girlfriend Jo Marney, however, refused to step down.

© AP Photo/ Ben Birchall Take Me Back, UKIP Leader Girlfriend Pleads After Romance Ended Over Racist Rant

The UK Independence Party is set to hold an emergency meeting within the next 28 days to decide whether to back the decision to force Bolton, the party's fourth leader in 18 months, out.

Nigel Farage, former party's leader, who was one of the main backers of Brexit and has recently called for a second referendum in order to confirm the people's will to leave the EU, has ruled out returning to head the UKIP, telling Mail Online that he would "not for a moment" think about returning.

However, Twitter users rushed to the social media network to ask Farage to reconsider his decision.

UKIP needs you again after Henry Bolton's vote of no confidence — Alex Sutcliffe (2018) (@AlexSutcliffe18) 22 января 2018 г.

There must be a young, inspiring man or woman that could lead a new populist UK party.



We always rely on Farage to come back. But I think he has tired of being the only one who knows what he's doing! #Brexit #UKIP #BrexitShambles #HenryBolton — Dawsy 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@dawsy_h) 22 января 2018 г.

@UKIP are lining themselves up for the next election with Bolton our & a possible return of Farage to hit @theresa_may & @jeremycorbyn ?

one wondered what changed ? — Andrew MP (@oxjustice) 22 января 2018 г.

Some have rushed to condemn Bolton and his (former?) girlfriend, who was seen having dinner together soon after an alleged breakup announced by the UKIP leader.

Henry Bolton: "There were a number of death threats against her, which have been reported to the police.'' Looking after his mistress; deserting his young family. Dastardly face of #UKIP — NellKane (@NKGalore) 22 января 2018 г.

This Henry Bolton thing is very odd. It remains to be seen if this young lady stays with him once he has no status . — cru (@fp30e1) 22 января 2018 г.

Soon, he'll be a leader without any followers. #HenryBolton — Ja Ne Nicholas (@islandjenx) 22 января 2018 г.

#henrybolton? #UKIP? You mean there are people still taking this seriously? — Paul Whelan (@PaulWhelan745) 22 января 2018 г.

Many Twitter users have voiced concern over the party's future amid the scandal.

Too many #UKIP members already voted with their feet. If @_HenryBolton clings on much longer, there won’t be anyone left to ballot — Martha Adams (@MarthaAdamScott) 22 января 2018 г.

#UKIP deiuty leader Margot Parker has quit. Is there anyone left in Ukip to resign apart from priapic @_HenryBolton — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) 22 января 2018 г.