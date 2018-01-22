UKIP Deputy Leader Resigns as Bolton Refuses to Go After No Confidence Vote

UKIP's Deputy leader Margot Parker has resigned in protest to Henry Bolton's refusal to step down after a no-confidence vote, telling BBC that he has put the party in a "limbo situation" and calling on him to "go sooner rather than later."
Parker, who is also an East Midlands MEP and will remain being a member of the party, said Bolton's that "personal life took over the job he was elected to do".
"This is taking time away from doing the job," she added.
UKIP leader Henry Bolton has unanimously lost a vote of no confidence amid a scandal surrounding "racist" remarks on social media about Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle made by his girlfriend Jo Marney, however, refused to step down.
Nigel Farage, former party's leader, who was one of the main backers of Brexit and has recently called for a second referendum in order to confirm the people's will to leave the EU, has ruled out returning to head the UKIP, telling Mail Online that he would "not for a moment" think about returning.
However, Twitter users rushed to the social media network to ask Farage to reconsider his decision.
UKIP needs you again after Henry Bolton's vote of no confidence— Alex Sutcliffe (2018) (@AlexSutcliffe18) 22 января 2018 г.
There must be a young, inspiring man or woman that could lead a new populist UK party.— Dawsy 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@dawsy_h) 22 января 2018 г.
We always rely on Farage to come back. But I think he has tired of being the only one who knows what he's doing! #Brexit #UKIP #BrexitShambles #HenryBolton
@UKIP are lining themselves up for the next election with Bolton our & a possible return of Farage to hit @theresa_may & @jeremycorbyn ?— Andrew MP (@oxjustice) 22 января 2018 г.
one wondered what changed ?
Some have rushed to condemn Bolton and his (former?) girlfriend, who was seen having dinner together soon after an alleged breakup announced by the UKIP leader.
Henry Bolton: "There were a number of death threats against her, which have been reported to the police.'' Looking after his mistress; deserting his young family. Dastardly face of #UKIP— NellKane (@NKGalore) 22 января 2018 г.
This Henry Bolton thing is very odd. It remains to be seen if this young lady stays with him once he has no status .— cru (@fp30e1) 22 января 2018 г.
Soon, he'll be a leader without any followers. #HenryBolton— Ja Ne Nicholas (@islandjenx) 22 января 2018 г.
@_HenryBolton what a shame you bring on the values of the @BritishArmy, lying to @UKIP that you ended your relationship with @Jo_Marney but all a show to fool the public #dishonourable #havecakeandeatcake you clearly share her views too @TheSun @SkyNewsBreak @cnnbrk @NeilUKIP pic.twitter.com/1p5fVFrOz9— Africaninchief (@Africaninchief) 22 января 2018 г.
#henrybolton? #UKIP? You mean there are people still taking this seriously?— Paul Whelan (@PaulWhelan745) 22 января 2018 г.
Many Twitter users have voiced concern over the party's future amid the scandal.
Too many #UKIP members already voted with their feet. If @_HenryBolton clings on much longer, there won’t be anyone left to ballot— Martha Adams (@MarthaAdamScott) 22 января 2018 г.
@GMB @piersmorgan @toryboypierce @Kevin_Maguire— Poli ticoPhilf (@PoliticoPhilf) 22 января 2018 г.
Henry Bolton fails vote of no confidence
but doesn’t resign
like Premier football managers, hangs on till sacked
Are exit clauses too rich to ignore?#GMB pic.twitter.com/DFUOZ2mJc2
#UKIP deiuty leader Margot Parker has quit. Is there anyone left in Ukip to resign apart from priapic @_HenryBolton— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) 22 января 2018 г.
UKIP served its purpose and the great @Nigel_Farage got us the Eu referendum, they should stop this farce and close the party down rather than prolong its road to demise— Miss Gripper (@missdjgripper) 22 января 2018 г.
