UKIP Leader's Girlfriend Under Fire for Dissing Prince Harry's Fiancée

A UKIP member and glamorous girlfriend of the party’s head found herself in hot water after apparently making a series of disparaging and offensive remarks about the woman who’s about to become the newest addition to the British royal family.

Jo Marney, the 25-year old girlfriend of UKIP leader Henry Bolton, 54, has been suspended from the party after a series of messages she sent to a friend, which contained offensive remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle and black people in general, were made public.

During the text exchange, Marney apparently described Markle, among other things, as “a dumb little ‘actress’ that no one has heard of” and a “gender equality t***.”

A UK opposition party leader’s girlfriend Ms @Jo_Marney has some very disturbing views about black people pic.twitter.com/gORXkWdnkh — All Things Zim 🇿🇼 (@Zimtweets) 14 января 2018 г.

​According to the Daily Mail, she apologized for these remarks, arguing however that her comments “were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context.”

This development prompted UKIP chairman Paul Oakden to announce that Marney’s membership in the party has been suspended pending an investigation.

Many social media users also took a dim view of Marney’s comments, some describing them as a UKIP’s “suicide note” or jokingly calling the lady a “special agent” who deliberately dealt a blow to the party.

I'd like to thank special agent @Jo_Marney for putting the lid on a probably already dead @UKIP. Better to be safe than sorry!! — Seán Paul Gaughan (@seanpaulgaughan) 14 января 2018 г.