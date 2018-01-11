Leave.EU Campaign Co-Founder Follows Farage's Call for Second Brexit Referendum

The former UKIP leader and the co-founder of the pro-Brexit campaign have called for a second referendum on UK's withdrawal from the EU.

The co-founder of Britain's Leave.EU campaign, Arron Banks, stated that the second referendum on Brexit is the "only option now."

Banks has explained that "True Brexiteers have been backed into a corner," and that is why the second referendum on the country's future could "let the people shout from the rooftops their support of a true Brexit," adding, "Leave would win by a landslide."

Banks echoed a statement made by former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage, who also led the pro-Brexit campaign, earlier in the day, who also suggested voting for the second time concerning the country's EU membership.

"It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all," Farage said.

Maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership. It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all. https://t.co/FQxniMi5MA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) 11 января 2018 г.

His call comes after he told Channel 5, "My mind is actually changing on this."

According to Farage, pro-Europeans such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair "will never ever ever give up".

"They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process. So maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership."

READ MORE: Number of Brits Applying for French Citizenship Soars Amid Brexit Concerns

He suggested that the percentage of voters backing leaving the EU "would be very much bigger than it was last time around," adding that "we may just finish the whole thing off and Blair can just disappear off into total obscurity."

© Photo: Pixabay Half of UK Citizens Support Idea of Holding Second Referendum on Brexit

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum on leaving the European Union. A majority of 52 percent voted to leave the bloc, while 48 percent cast their ballot against the idea.

The Liberal Democrats and some other pro-EU opposition politicians have called for holding a second vote, claiming that British citizens did not know the full implications of leaving the bloc, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is currently in the process of negotiations on the terms for the country to leave the EU, has ruled out the possibility of another referendum.