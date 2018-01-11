Register
11 January 2018
    The British , European and French flags (File)

    Number of Brits Applying for French Citizenship Soars Amid Brexit Concerns

    Europe
    Britons applying for French citizenship are motivated by practical needs, but many of them also wants to keep their European identity after Brexit.

    With the process of Brexit underway, the number of British citizens willing to obtain a French passport has significantly increased. In 2017, 1,518 Brits received French citizenship and another 3,173 applied, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing figures from the Interior Ministry.

    The data shows that, 386 British nationals lodged their applications to become French in 2015, a year before the Brexit referendum, and the number grew to 1,363 the following year, in 2016, about 51.9 percent of British voters said "yes" to their country leaving the EU.

    ​As for those who successfully received French citizenship, the number was 320 in 2015 and 439 in 2016.

    According to the newspaper, those applying for French citizenship are driven by practical reasons, including a desire to avoid queues in airports and to keep healthcare and social benefits after Brexit, but they also want to remain Europeans

    ​British journalist Alex Taylor, one among those who received a French passport last year, wrote on Twitter, "A small personal victory over all of the Brexiters who did so much to take away European rights and European identity of some of us."

    ​France is not the only country to draw the attention of those British nationals who want to retain their European identity after the UK leaves the block.

    READ MORE: Merci Brexit, Beware Angela: Macron Knows 'How to Talk Big Business'

    In October, The Guardian issued an analysis showing that at least 17,000 Britons sought citizenship of other EU member states in the year after the Brexit referendum. Among the most popular destinations, the analysis revealed, were Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and Italy.

    "They value European citizenship and therefore they do not wish to lose this status as a result of Brexit. So gaining citizenship of (another) member state would guarantee their existing status and their existing rights," Dora Kostakopoulou, a professor of EU law and European integration at Warwick University, told The Guardian.

    Estimates show that some 1.2 million British nationals currently live in other EU member countries.

