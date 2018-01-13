Register
08:22 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Health Workers Dispose of Chickens Because of Bird Flu Outbreak

    Bird Flu in Wild Birds Confirmed in UK for First Time This Winter

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bird flu has been confirmed in a dozen wild birds in southwest England for the first time this winter, UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair said Friday.

    "This is the first time avian flu has been identified in the UK this winter and while the disease does not represent a threat to the public, it is highly infectious and deadly to birds," UK Chief Veterinary Officer Nigel Gibbens said.

    Preventative measures against flu in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Man Flu: Fiction or Reality?
    The ministry said tests had showed that the infection, detected in 17 birds in the Dorset county, was closely related to the H5N6 strain that has been circulating in wild birds across Europe in recent months. It stressed a different strain affected people in China last year.

    A prevention zone will be nevertheless introduced in the area until further notice. The ministry said there were no plans for any culls or movement restrictions but urged poultry keepers to keep a close watch on their birds.

    The first case of a human contracting another strain of avian influenza, H7N9, has been registered in China's northern province of Shanxiin in previous year. Those who were in contact with the person, did not reportedly show any symptoms of infection, however.

    Related:

    Man Flu: Fiction or Reality?
    UAE Bans Poultry Imports From Saudi Arabia Over Bird Flu Outbreak
    CDC: Possible Link Between Miscarriages, Shots that Protect Against Swine Flu
    Froggy, Atcha! Indian Frog’s Slimy Secretions Fend Off H1N1 Flu Strain
    China Registers 26 Cases of Bird Flu in One Week
    Tags:
    quarantine, bird flu, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok