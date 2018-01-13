Bird Flu in Wild Birds Confirmed in UK for First Time This Winter

"This is the first time avian flu has been identified in the UK this winter and while the disease does not represent a threat to the public, it is highly infectious and deadly to birds," UK Chief Veterinary Officer Nigel Gibbens said.
A prevention zone will be nevertheless introduced in the area until further notice. The ministry said there were no plans for any culls or movement restrictions but urged poultry keepers to keep a close watch on their birds.
The first case of a human contracting another strain of avian influenza, H7N9, has been registered in China's northern province of Shanxiin in previous year. Those who were in contact with the person, did not reportedly show any symptoms of infection, however.
All comments
Show new comments (0)