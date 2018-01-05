AfD: German Hate Speech Law Destroys Freedom of Speech, Bans Political Dissent

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s new "hate speech" law, which regulates posting on Twitter and Facebook, is a restrictive measure targeting freedom of speech and political dissent in the country, AfD member Albert Breininger told Sputnik Friday.

"Here in the AfD, we are very critical of this law. It is another restrictive measure and a tool of repression against freedom of speech and of the press. It aims at preventing people and politicians from bringing up certain issues and expressing their political views, including on the existing problem of Islamization," Breininger said.

The politician recalled that deputy leader of the AfD’s parliamentary faction Beatrix von Storch’s tweet was blocked on Tuesday by the social media giant, citing that the message had run afoul of German laws.

"German police have filed a complaint against Beatrix von Storch over a tweet on New Year's Eve, where she criticized Cologne police for sending a New Year's greeting in Arabic on Twitter," he said.

READ MORE: Boris Becker's Son to File Charges Over German Politician's 'Half-Negro' Tweet

Germany’s hate speech law, also known as NetzDG after its full German name, aims to regulate social media platforms and to make sure hate speech and terror propaganda is removed from the networks, came into full force on Monday.

The legislation was approved by the Bundestag in late June. According to the law, introduced by German Minister of Justice Heiko Maas, all materials containing hate speech or propaganda for terrorism must be deleted within seven days, or within 24 hours in cases of clearly illegal content. Systematic violations of the requirements would be dealt fines of up to 50 million euros ($57 million).