Afghan Teen Brutally Stabs Local Girl to Death in German Grocery Store - Reports

The deadly attack, which took place in western Germany, has deeply shocked social media users. The incident came just one week after another young Afghani man was accused of an attempt to drown his German ex-girlfriend in a river in Berlin.

A 15-year-old Afghan boy has been arrested over suspicion of murdering a German girl of the same age during an argument on Wednesday, according to German media reports.

The incident took place in a grocery store in the German town of Kandel, Rheinland-Pfalz.

According to police, the two started quarreling when the boy suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl. During a press conference, representatives of the law-enforcement services stated that the young man was most likely the victim's ex-boyfriend.

The young man who was said to be an unaccompanied asylum seeker from Afghanistan living in Germany since the spring of 2016 was apprehended based on descriptions given by witnesses, while the severely injured victim was taken to hospital and died later that day.

Social media users were quick to react to the news. Some of them slammed German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her migration policy.

Another victim of Merkel's migration policy:



A 15-year-old German girl was stabbed to death by an Afghan refugee today https://t.co/OJjuUKbJmV — Voice of Europe 🎆 (@V_of_Europe) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Gelähmt sieht das weltoffene #Deutschland dabei zu, wie es seiner Toleranz Stück für Stück und täglich zum Opfer fällt. Den Eltern gilt mein Mitgefühl — wenn auch alle Beileidswünsche dieser Welt ihren Schmerz nicht im Ansatz lindern dürften. #Kandel https://t.co/ucgYLCG5rj — Mario Hau (@Mario_Hau_AfD) 27 декабря 2017 г.

​The cosmopolitan #Germany is watching paralyzed how it gradually falls victim to its tolerance day by day. My condolences go to the parents — even though all sympathy of this world won't be able to relieve their pain.

Others expressed their shock and indignation.

​An Afghan stabs a German girl in a drugstore! The Girl died in the hospital! Another victim 😞 how many more! How many more #CDU #SPD # Green #Merkel! How many more?!

Earlier, a 19-year-old alleged Afghan refugee reportedly tried to drown his 17-year-old German ex-girlfriend in the Havel River, in Berlin.

According to investigators, the two were formerly a couple, and the crime may have been the result of a breakup.