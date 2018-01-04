Register
04 January 2018
    Boris Becker's Son to File Charges Over German Politician's 'Half-Negro' Tweet

    It was the second incident in a week that a politician from the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) came under fire due to controversial posts in social media.

    Noah Becker, the 23-year-old son of German tennis legend Boris Becker, intends to file charges against a Bundestag MP over an abusive tweet, German Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

    The post, in which AfD politician Jens Maier called Noah Becker a "little half-negro" who "just seems to have been paid too little attention," appeared on social media on Tuesday and has later been deleted.

    The young man, whose mother Barbara Becker was born to an African-American man and a German woman, said he discussed the issue with his father and plans to act decisively.

    "I have been retained to quickly take the necessary steps under criminal and civil law against MP Jens Maier on the basis of this clearly racist tweet," Becker family lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told Bild.

    Maier told the newspaper that it was not him, but one of his employees who had published the abusive text.

    READ MORE: German Politician May Face Prosecution For Criticizing Police Tweet in Arabic

    The tweet came right after Noah Becker's interview in which he griped about being perceived as the "eternal son" of his legendary father.

    Earlier in the week, another heavyweight member of the right-wing AfD party, Beatrix von Storch, sparked strong criticism among the German public with a tweet in which she criticized the Cologne police for posting a New Year's tweet in Arabic and called refugees "the barbaric, gang-raping hordes of Muslim men."

    German police on Tuesday filed a complaint against Beatrix von Storch over "incitement to hate." The move comes in wake of new hate speech legislation, which entered into force on January 1.

    Tags:
    hate speech, tweet, charges, discrimination, racism, Germany, Europe
