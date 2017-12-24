Hundreds of Undocumented Immigrants Attempt to Breach Spanish Border (VIDEO)

Nearly 700 illegal migrants attempted on Saturday morning to cross the border between Morocco and Spain in Spain’s autonomous city of Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Morocco, local media reported citing the Spanish government’s representatives in Ceuta.

According to the EFE news agency, 33 migrants tried to climb over the border wall, but they did not manage to get to Ceuta. The incident took place around 6 a.m. (01:00 GMT).

Migrants attempt to scale barbed-wire fence in Ceuta pic.twitter.com/ZeFkHFYIxO — Ruptly (@Ruptly) 23 декабря 2017 г.

Migrants attempted to “storm” the border along its entire length of 8.2 kilometers (5 miles).

Migration is one of key problems faced by Ceuta due to its geographical location. The authorities have installed 20-feet fence to control flow of refugees from Africa along the border with Morocco.

Migrants regularly seek to enter the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla from Morocco.