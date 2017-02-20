Red Cross Helping 300 Migrants After New Attempt to Enter Ceuta

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Red Cross’s emergency response team ERIE is providing assistance to 350 migrants, who attempted on Monday to force their way from Morocco into Spain's autonomous city of Ceuta through a 20-foot border fence.

"ERIE @CruzRojaCeuta provides services in CETI [Center for the Temporary Residence of Immigrantes] to 350 people, out of whom 11 have been sent to hospital (8 injuries and 3 possible fractures)," Ceuta’s Red Cross posted on its Twitter account.

ERIE @CruzRojaCeuta atiende en CETI a 350 personas de las que 11 han sido trasladadas al hospital (8 heridas y 3 posibles fracturas) — Cruz Roja Ceuta (@CruzRojaCeuta) February 20, 2017

​On Friday, ERIE tended to almost 500 migrants who had made their way into Ceuta through the fence, which separates the Spanish enclave on the north coast of Africa from Morocco.

Migrants from African countries systematically try to cross the border in Ceuta. In 2015, over 11,600 migrants arrived in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, while only 7,485 arrived in 2014. However, the number of attempts to cross the border reduced by 78 percent compared to 2014 due to the creation of international protection offices at the border.