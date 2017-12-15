EU Leaders Approve Second Phase of Brexit Talks - Tusk

On the eve of the final round of negotiations within the first phase of Brexit talks, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker marked a "breakthrough", which now led to the negotiators giving a green light to the next stage of talks.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said Friday at the second day of an EU summit that the EU leaders "agree to move on to the second phase" in Brexit talks and congratulated UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

READ MORE: Brexit Breakthrough? Brussels Poised to Greenlight Second Stage of Talks

It means that London and the EU have achieved an agreement on the basic terms of Brexit, including Britain's payments to its European partners, the question the border with Northern Ireland and the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of #Brexit talks. Congratulations PM @theresa_may — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 15, 2017

The second round of negotiations on UK withdrawal will deal with terms of future trade relations between Britain and the Union, security issues as well as a transition period.

The EU’s decision to allow Brexit negotiations to reach the next stage has been long anticipated, as European politicians have been making positive overtones on the progress achieved during the talks over the past weeks.

On Thursday, Theresa May was applauded for her speech on Brexit, in which she called on the EU leaders to give a green light to the second phase of the EU-UK negotiations.

In the wake of a breakthrough at Brexit talks last week Jean-Claude Juncker noted a sufficient progress achieved in terms of a so-called divorce bill, which meant that the EU was probably ready to proceed to the next phase of the talks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW