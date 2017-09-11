Register
    A protester wearing a Europen Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the Euopean Union, in Birmingham, Britain March 29, 2017.

    UK Gov't Probing Discrimination Against EU Citizens Looking for Work in UK

    The UK government is reportedly probing indications of discrimination against EU citizens seeking employment or buying goods and services in the country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK government is investigating reports of discrimination against EU citizens looking for work or buying goods and services in the United Kingdom, local media reported Monday.

    The Guardian newspaper reported, citing UK Equalities Minister Nick Gibb, that the government is "aware of, and is looking into" reports of the increased number of such discrimination cases.

    The move came as a result of a report published by Shadow Brexit Minister Paul Blomfield, which outlined over two dozen examples of various job and housing opportunities offered to only those individuals holding either UK or Irish citizenship.

    Entrepreneur Gina Miller
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    UK Gov’t ‘Clearly Happy to Sidestep Parliament’ Over $1bn DUP Payment: Gina Miller Talks to Sputnik
    The issue is expected to be raised on Tuesday during the House of Commons', the lower house of UK parliament, debate devoted to London's position on the rights of UK nationals in the European Union, a central talking point during London's Brexit talks with Brussels.

    On September 5, a leaked Home Office document showed London’s plans to significantly restrict immigration from the European Union after the United Kingdom's withdrawal.

    The Brexit negotiations officially started in June, and are due to be completed by late March 2019. During the talks, London and Brussels are set to discuss a number of issues, including, among others, EU citizens' rights, the financial settlement and the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

