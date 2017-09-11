UK Gov't Probing Discrimination Against EU Citizens Looking for Work in UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK government is investigating reports of discrimination against EU citizens looking for work or buying goods and services in the United Kingdom, local media reported Monday.
The Guardian newspaper reported, citing UK Equalities Minister Nick Gibb, that the government is "aware of, and is looking into" reports of the increased number of such discrimination cases.
The move came as a result of a report published by Shadow Brexit Minister Paul Blomfield, which outlined over two dozen examples of various job and housing opportunities offered to only those individuals holding either UK or Irish citizenship.
On September 5, a leaked Home Office document showed London’s plans to significantly restrict immigration from the European Union after the United Kingdom's withdrawal.
The Brexit negotiations officially started in June, and are due to be completed by late March 2019. During the talks, London and Brussels are set to discuss a number of issues, including, among others, EU citizens' rights, the financial settlement and the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
