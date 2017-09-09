Register
11:59 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view shows an area near the Northern Ireland and Ireland border in Newbuildings, Northern Ireland August 16, 2017

    Brexit: Northern Ireland 'Could Get Hard Border by Default' Despite Pro-EU Vote

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    225501

    One solution to the Brexit border issue in Ireland border would see Northern Ireland remain in the EU single market and customs union as a region of the UK, Dr. James Anderson, Emeritus Professor of Political Geography at the Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, told Radio Sputnik.

    Solving the Northern Ireland border issue, which has re-emerged thanks to Brexit, "is not beyond the wit of man," UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told reporters on Friday. He was responding to concerns about the political and economic impact of border controls on the island of Ireland as a result of Brexit.

    According to an EU document on the issue of Ireland's relationship with the UK after Brexit, leaked to the Guardian on Wednesday, Brussels believes that the UK bears the "onus to present solutions which overcome the challenges" created for the region by the Brexit vote.

    At present, the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is an internal EU border with no checkpoints or controls. It is feared that implementing a physical border with checkpoints, as existed during the Troubles between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland in the late 20th century, could reignite nationalist tension.

    The prospect of a physical border in Ireland would have a significant impact on the economy on both sides of the boundary, Dr. James Anderson, Emeritus Professor of Political Geography in the Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, and a founder-member of the Centre for International Borders Research at Queen's University Belfast, told Radio Sputnik. 

    "The EU is saying that the UK created the problem and therefore has some responsibility to finding a solution," he said.

    "There will be a lot of damage done to Ireland, [to] the all-Ireland economy, which has got quite a lot of cross-border trade."

    An Ethiopian migrant named Ermias (16 years old) points at an Union Jack patch as he waits on line during a food distribution near the former jungle in Calais, France, August 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    'Very Hardcore Line': Leaked Brexit Paper Aims to Slash Immigration From EU
    One solution to the difficulty would see Northern Ireland remain a part of the UK and also a part of the EU's single market, with potential political ramifications.

    "There is another possibility and that is that Northern Ireland, as a region of the UK, stays in the customs union and the single market. It really is seen by most people as a very unpredictable situation. The EU does not want Britain to be seen to be gaining by leaving the EU, because that would encourage other people to do it. It also wants to maintain the integrity of the single market."

    The British, on the other hand, want to "have their cake and eat it," by maintaining their existing trade and making their own deals on top of that.

    "The main bargaining chip that the British have is the threat of the hard border in Ireland. If that border becomes the border of the customs union and the single market, then it will be up to the European Union and the Republic of Ireland as a member state, to secure that border. It will be a bonanza for smugglers. So, the British are really saying, 'if you don't do what we want, you are landed with the problem of trying to create a secure border in Ireland.'"

    "Of course, there'd be collateral damage to Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. The British negotiators in London are discounting that, they're not that interested. The slogan of Brexit was, 'take back control of our borders.' The British have shown virtually no interest in taking back control of the Irish border, they see that as a problem for the Republic of Ireland and the EU."

    The Irish Flag flys alongside the European Union flag outside the Customs Building, Dublin , Ireland (File)
    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Irexit? 'There Are No Longer Any Advantages to Ireland Staying in the EU'
    A political impasse in the Northern Ireland Assembly, which has been dissolved since January, is exacerbating uncertainty over the region's future. The government collapsed due to the scandal surrounding a botched energy scheme when its costs spiraled out of control.

    "There isn't a regional government in Northern Ireland at the moment. Basically, Sinn Fein and the DUP, the main nationalist party and the main unionist party, can't agree. They've been in dispute since the beginning of the year. There isn't a proper unified administration to deal with the issue. A lot of the debate is preoccupied with trying to get one, and one of the casualties of that has been any really serious, sustained discussion of the border."

    "Basically, you've got a situation where 56% of the voters in Northern Ireland were opposed to Brexit, they wanted to stay in the EU. A very small minority of people want a hard border, but we could still get it, the reality is we could get it by default," Anderson warned.

    Related:

    UK Cabinet Requests Top Enterprises to Support May's Brexit Strategy
    'Skype Families': How UK Gov't Plans to Change Lives of EU Nationals Post Brexit
    Brussels, London Fail to Reach Progress in Brexit Talks on Financial Issues
    UK Brexit Secretary Promises 'Race to Top' on Standards After Leaving EU
    Tags:
    Brexit talks, Brexit, border, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok