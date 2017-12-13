Polish PM Hopes Country's New Government Will Ease Tensions With Brussels

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday in an interview with Gazeta Polska that Poland intended to have a more open and rational dialogue with the European Union, as "the new government, even within the same political camp, means not only the continuation, but, of course, new openings."
READ MORE: US Patriot Missile Price ‘Unacceptable’ For Poland
However, he also expressed hope, that reciprocal move will follow from the part of Brussels.
"Fewer emotions and less ideology, and more rationality and real dialogue," Morawiecki added, characterizing the new government's approach.
According to the prime minister, Poland and other countries of "new Europe" can introduce "new solutions to the old problems" of the European Union.
On Thursday, the European Commission made a decision to bring legal action against Poland over the breach of the EU migration policy, as the country had repeatedly refused to take in migrants and thus failed to meet its obligations under the EU relocation scheme.
In November, the EU Parliament launched a mechanism for the application of sanctions by the European Union against Poland, as the country's controversial bills on judiciary reform represent "a clear risk of a serious breach" of European values and the rule of law.
READ MORE: Warsaw: EU Resolution Imposing Anti-Polish Sanctions a 'Political Pressure' Tool
Morawiecki's appointment was made in a bid to improve relations between Poland and the EU, as in contrast to other Polish officials from the eurosceptic PiS party, the new Prime Minister refrained from engaging in aggressive rhetoric toward the Union.
European Council President Donald Tusk hailed the change in the Polish government, saying that "acting for Poland’s strong position in the European Union and for the unity of all member states is the need of the moment."
Gratulacje dla Mateusza Morawieckiego z okazji objęcia urzędu Prezesa Rady Ministrów RP @PremierRPhttps://t.co/MKQoXZt4AI pic.twitter.com/quzIcXPG5P— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 11, 2017
The new government of Poland led by Morawiecki was sworn in on Monday and obtained a vote of confidence from the country’s parliament the next day. Former Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who resigned last week, was sworn in as deputy prime minister.
Powitanie premiera Mateusz #Morawiecki w #KPRM przez wicepremier @BeataSzydlo. pic.twitter.com/SkIsLpRQak— Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) December 13, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)