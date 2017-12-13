Polish PM Hopes Country's New Government Will Ease Tensions With Brussels

The shocking resignation of Poland's popular Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has prompted speculations that this move was aimed at improving the image of the country in the EU, as its new leader Mateusz Morawiecki is known for his conciliatory attitude towards the bloc.

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday in an interview with Gazeta Polska that Poland intended to have a more open and rational dialogue with the European Union, as "the new government, even within the same political camp, means not only the continuation, but, of course, new openings."

However, he also expressed hope, that reciprocal move will follow from the part of Brussels.

"Fewer emotions and less ideology, and more rationality and real dialogue," Morawiecki added, characterizing the new government's approach.

According to the prime minister, Poland and other countries of "new Europe" can introduce "new solutions to the old problems" of the European Union.

Morawiecki's statement comes amid a major dispute escalating between the European Union and eurosceptic Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) over reforms of the Polish court system, logging in an ancient forest and the migrant relocation quota.

On Thursday, the European Commission made a decision to bring legal action against Poland over the breach of the EU migration policy, as the country had repeatedly refused to take in migrants and thus failed to meet its obligations under the EU relocation scheme.

In November, the EU Parliament launched a mechanism for the application of sanctions by the European Union against Poland, as the country's controversial bills on judiciary reform represent "a clear risk of a serious breach" of European values and the rule of law.

Morawiecki's appointment was made in a bid to improve relations between Poland and the EU, as in contrast to other Polish officials from the eurosceptic PiS party, the new Prime Minister refrained from engaging in aggressive rhetoric toward the Union.

However, the new Prime Minister announced that his government will maintain "continuity" of his predecessor's policy, in his first speech in the Polish parliament Morawiecki softened the country's stance on the row over the Bialowieza forest, saying that Poland is going to accept the verdict of the EU, which claimed that Poland's logging in the forest is illegal.

European Council President Donald Tusk hailed the change in the Polish government, saying that "acting for Poland’s strong position in the European Union and for the unity of all member states is the need of the moment."

The new government of Poland led by Morawiecki was sworn in on Monday and obtained a vote of confidence from the country’s parliament the next day. Former Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who resigned last week, was sworn in as deputy prime minister.