Register
20:09 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Launching Anti-Poland Sanctions Mechanism

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    795955

    The move has been explained as a response to Poland's alleged departure from the norms of democracy and the rule of law.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU parliament has adopted a resolution that provides for the launch of a mechanism for the application of sanctions by the European Union against Poland.

    According to the statement, members of the European Parliament believe that the situation in Poland represents a "clear risk of a serious breach" of European values, including the rule of law, enshrined in the EU Treaty.

    While Article 7.1 of the Treaty on the European Union stipulates the possibility of triggering the preventive mechanism if the majority of four fifths of the European Council members determine that there is a violation of common values, the parliament has decided by 438 votes to 152 with 71 abstentions to prepare a formal request that the Council activate it.

    According to the EU parliament's press release, if the risk still persists and the Polish authorities refuse to comply with the EU's recommendations, the procedure might even lead to the suspension of Poland’s voting rights within the Council.

    The move comes after the Polish parliament adopted two controversial bills on judiciary reform in July. While one of them empowers the parliament to appoint members of the National Council of Judiciary, another bill expands the powers of the justice minister, enabling the official to appoint or dismiss chief judges of ordinary courts.

    Previously, the European Commission has expressed its opposition to the Polish legislation since it stipulates discrimination against individuals on the basis of gender by providing for the different retirement age for female and male judges.

    READ MORE: EU Commission Threatens Poland With Lawsuit Over Warsaw's Legal Reforms

    Also, the Polish law was criticized over undermining the courts' independence by giving the minister of justice the discretionary power to prolong the mandate of judges who have reached retirement age, to dismiss and appoint court presidents and exert influence on individual judges through "vague criteria."

    After the legislation entered into force, Brussels launched an infringement procedure aimed at preventing Poland's violation of EU legal norms. The procedure is held amid a wider dialogue between Brussels and Warsaw on the rule of law in Poland ongoing since early 2016.

    Related:

    Poland Legalizes Marijuana Use for Medical Purposes
    Poland May Receive 1st US Patriot Missile Defense Battery in 2019
    Poland Heading for Autocracy and Isolation
    Poland Set to Erase Iconic Soviet Symbol From Red Army War Graves
    Poland Creates Cyber Army to Valiantly Fight Off Foreign "Troll Armies"
    Tags:
    european values, breach, legislation, European Parliament, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    East, West, Home’s Best
    East, West, Home's Best
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok