EU Commission Refers Prague, Budapest, Warsaw to Court of Justice

Hungary's NGO Law
The European Commission has decided to take Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union over its law on foreign-funded nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).
Hungary has not amended or repealed the contested provisions of the NGO law in compliance with EU legislation, the Commission said, explaining its move to refer the case to the Court of Justice under Article 258 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).
Hungary's government has repeatedly criticized NGOs, namely those linked to financier and open society campaigner George Soros, of driving a political agenda that supports mass illegal migration into Europe from the Middle East and North Africa, referring to the so-called "Soros plan".
Prague, Budapest, Warsaw in Defiance of Migrant Quota
On Thursday, the European Commission also made a decision to proceed to the legal actions against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland as they had failed to comply with their obligations on the relocation of migrants.
"The replies received [from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland] were again found not satisfactory and three countries have given no indication that they will contribute to the implementation of the relocation decision," the statement read.
The heads of the EU interior ministries adopted the European Commission’s proposal on the distribution of 160,000 undocumented migrants in Italy and Greece, across the European Union under a quota plan in September 2015, which caused resentment among some European countries.
Slovakia, Hungary the Czech Republic and Romania voted against the implementation of the decision in the EU Council and asked the Court of Justice to annul the decision, however the legal actions were dismissed since, according to the EU officials, quota plan was adopted by the EU institutions to effectively respond to the influx of migrants and refugees.
Poland, in turn, has repeatedly declared it would not allow refugees into the country even if the EU Court of Justice urges the country to accept its decision.
