Register
19:33 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Martin Schulz, top candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) for the upcoming federal election, gives a speech during an election rally in Hamburg, Germany, August 31, 2017

    Changing Tides: Martin Shultz to Push SPD Towards Grand Coalition With Merkel

    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (39)
    103

    The move comes as Germany struggles with a major political crisis that may undermine its status as Europe's leading power.

    According to The Guardian, Social Democratic Party (SPD) head Martin Shultz is expected to argue in favor of forming the "Grand Coalition" with Angela Merkel at an upcoming party conference that may decide Germany's future.

    This constitutes a dramatic U-turn on the part of Shultz, who urged against the alliance with the sitting Chancellor's Christian Democratic Party (CDP) merely weeks ago.

    READ MORE: Little Trouble in Big Bundestag: Sputnik's Guide to Merkel's Coalition Fiasco

    Speaking at the press conference following his meeting with Merkel in late November, Shutlz claimed that his party "does not shy away from a new election."

    "We are not available… to enter into a grand coalition", the SPD leader affirmed.

    However, Shultz stroke a more conciliatory tone last week after another meeting with the Chancellor that was organized by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, stating that "it's not automatic that there will be a new Grand Coalition."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    No Rush: German SPD Not Hurrying to Form Grand Coalition With Merkel's CDU
    The change of tone reflects the significant pressure that has been mounting on the former President of the European Parliament to find solution to Germany's political crisis following Merkel's unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

    Following her party's victory in the general elections this September, the incumbent Chancellor has been struggling to form a coalitional government, suffering major setbacks.

    In November, the Free Democratic Party, which was expected to enter into the so-called Jamaica Coalition with Merkel and the Greens,  walked out from the negotiating table and stated that it will remain in opposition.

    READ MORE: Failure of Jamaica Coalition Talks Threatens to End 'Era of Merkel'

    After the breakdown of the Jamaica Coalition, the only viable option for Merkel remains the resumption of its alliance with Shutlz's SPD in a Grand Coalition like the one that has ruled Germany for the past four years.

    Shultz's leadership of the SPD may, however, be threatened by the dramatic reversal of his decision not to enter the coalition, as a number of his fellow Socialists are convinced that the party's disappointing performance in the September elections was largely due to their previous alliance with Merkel.

    For example, Deputy Leader of the SPD Ralf Stegner argued that his party should not pursue another Grand Coalition with Merkel.

    "SPD's election tactic (i.e. 'status quo' through the prolonging of the Grand Coalition) was the wrong way to go on September 24 [election day] and remains so on November 20," Stegner said on Twitter.  

    A screen that shows the TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland
    EXCLUSIVE: SPD Vice Chair Says Grand Coalition Just 'Won't Do'
    Speaking to Sputnik, Stegner later reaffirmed his opposition to entering the government, though he also expressed his disapproval of new elections.

    "We neither want to join the ‘grand coalition' nor to participate in the new elections… That just won't do," the Deputy Leader said.

    The German political crisis continues with no definite end in sight.

    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (39)

    Related:

    Negotiations Into Extra Time as Merkel Tries to Hammer Out 'Jamaica Coalition'
    As German Coalition Talks Collapse, Merkel's Troubles Distract From Brexit
    The Coal in Coalition: Merkel Struggles to Forge Coalition With Greens and FDP
    Merkel Welcomes New US Climate Alliance of Paris Agreement Supporters
    Tags:
    opposition, alliance, grand coalition, coalition, party conference, elections, Christian Democracy party, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Angela Merkel, Martin Shulz, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok