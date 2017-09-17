After Brexit UK to Propose EU New Security Treaty to Fight Terror

Days after the UK was hit by a terrorist attack at Parson's Green station the country is going to propose the EU a new security agreement in order to improve the level of collaboration on security matters after Brexit.

LONDON (Sputnik) – After Brexit, the United Kingdom will propose to the European Union a new security agreement that will focus on the fight against terrorism, a high-ranking source in the UK government told Sputnik.

According to the source, the official proposal would be made on Monday with the agreement seeking to lay the foundation for the continuation of cooperation in the spheres of security, criminal procedure and law enforcement after Brexit.

The new security agreement must be based on the principles shared by both London and Brussels including high standards of data protection and protection of human rights, the source said. The deal must also include the mechanism of settlement of disputes, the source added.

There is also a possibility that Britain would withdraw from the EU without comprehensive Brexit agreement. UK Prime Minister Theresa May have repeatedly claimed that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK. In the sphere of trade it would mean that the UK will just have to trade according to WTO rules, whereas in terms of security the failure to sign a divorce agreement will lead to an inevitable weakening of cooperation on crime and law enforcement. Amid the wave of deadly terrorist acts, which swept Europe, security collaboration plays a crucial role and a new post-Brexit security agreement is aimed at establishing a deep partnership in combating terrorism.