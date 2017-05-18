UK Conservative Party Aims to Clear Budget Deficit by Mid-2020s - Manifesto

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In November, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he would aim to bring down the country’s deficit to 0.7 percent of the GDP in 2021-22, with the deficit being cleared by the middle of the next decade.

"There is still work to do on deficit reduction, so we will continue to restore the public finances over the course of the next parliament. We will continue with the fiscal rules announced by the chancellor in the autumn statement last year, which will guide us to a balanced budget by the middle of the next decade," the document reads.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

According to recent Ipsos Mori poll, the ruling Conservative party is projected to win general election with 49 percent, while the Labour is set to receive 34 percent of votes.