Vladimir Putin Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg

"The development of global economy it the main issue we're focused on," Putin told reporters.

The money laundering was the second most important topic of this summit. Another important subject the leaders discussed during the G20 summit in Hamburg was fighting against terroris.

"We also discussed the climate change," Putin said.

"There were other issues we were looked at, for example digital economy," Vladimir Putin said. We need develope the system of security rules for the digital economy, the Russian president added.

Another issue the leaders discussed was girls' education.

Putin expressed hope that the G20 summit will help to improve the situation in the global economy.

Speaking about the position of Russian economy on the global arena, Vladimir Putin said that Russian not affected by sanctions. "We discussed free trade and fighting protectionism. So, we're making progress. Our progress is not as high as we hoped," Putin said. Russian economy is obviously growing. Russian economy crew by 3% in May, the president noted.

"We have low unemployment rate," Putin said.

"Our Federal revenue are grown by 40%. All this mad us quietly optimistic," the president emphasized.