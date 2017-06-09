Register
12:51 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A gold bar from the collection of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gemstones Collection Fund under the Finance Ministry. (File)

    Russian, Chinese Gold Reserves to Cut Global Economy's Addiction to Dollar

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20730

    Russia and China continue to stockpile gold in a bid to cut their economies’ dependency on the US dollar in the future. Experts told Sputnik that if the dollar’s role as a global reserve currency is decreased the world will see radical political and economic transformation.

    Standard 24 karat gold bars being cast in the foundry of the Novosibirsk gold refinery
    © Sputnik/ Valery Titievsky
    Gold Bugs: Why Russia's Central Bank is Stacking Bullion Bricks Like There's No Tomorrow
    In recent years, Russia and China have actively been purchasing the yellow metal and have significantly enlarged their national gold reserves.

    According to Philip Klinkmüller, a financial expert with Hopf-Klinkmüller Capital Management, there is a visible trend in Russia and China to buy more bullion to end their dependency on the US dollar.

    The expert suggested that in the years to come global financial markets will see a significant devaluation of the American currency.

    "According to our estimates, there will be a downward trend in the dollar exchange rate in the next 15 years. In the long-run, it cannot be guaranteed that the dollar will remain a global reserve currency," Klinkmüller told Sputnik Germany.

    Bullion was traditionally a major part of the Russia’s and China’s gold and foreign exchange reserves. At the same time, nearly 60 percent of global exchange reserves are denominated in dollars.

    On the one hand, gold is a national reserve in the event of a crisis. On the other hand, gold reserves help compensate losses from a fluctuating dollar.

    By stockpiling bullion, Russia and China want to get more independent in trading gold and cut their reliance on the US dollar, according to Jochen Stanzl, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

    US currency
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Money, Money, Money: Proposed Law Would Change US Currency, Create Dollar Coin
    He added that gold purchases also help a country to diversify its national financial resources.

    "If the country buys only one currency it gets highly dependent on its exchange rate. By purchasing gold, the central bank diversifies its resources and enhances the soundness of nation’s assets," Stanzl said.

    In turn, Klinkmüller noted that buying gold is "absolutely reasonable" for Russia since the yellow metal is helpful to offset the negative effect from sanctions.

    "Russia wants to be more independent from the US dollar and act at global financial markets, using gold as a payment instrument. One of the reasons is sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over the Ukrainian crisis, including those in trade and investment," the financial expert explained.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Investor Jim Rogers: US is 'Shooting Itself in the Foot' by Imposing Sanctions Against Russia
    As for China, Beijing is currently the world’s importer of gold, and according to Stanzl’s estimates, will keep this status in the future.

    The expert outlined the two most probable reasons behind Beijing’s rush on the global bullion market.

    "First, China wants to use gold reserves to boost its national currency [the renminbi] which was added to the International Monetary Fund’s basket of reserve currencies last year. Moreover, China has a large foreign trade deficit with the US. By stockpiling bullion, Beijing wants to decrease its dependency on the US," Stanzl said.

    At the same time, both experts underscored that gold purchases by Russia and China are not contributing to driving up gold prices in the global market.

    According to the World Gold Council, China and Russia are ranked sixth and seventh on the list of country with the largest gold reserves, with 1,843 tons and 1,655 tons respectively. The first on the ranking is the US with 8,134 tons. It is followed by Germany (3,380 tons) and the IMF (2,814 tons).

    Related:

    AU-some: Russian Scientists Find Way to Reduce Gold Production Costs by 40%
    Russia Returns to Gold Market, Buys Tons More Precious Metal
    Germany Gets the 'Wrong Suitcase' While Repatriating Its Gold Reserves From US
    Dollar Dilemma: How New Silk Road Project Could Wean Eurasia Off US
    Tags:
    economy, gold reserves, US dollar, International Monetary Fund, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok