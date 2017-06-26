Register
18:37 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Cybercrime

    A Look Into Book Challenging Alleged 'Russia's Meddling' in US Election Theory

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 18830

    The book called "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Putin" has been published in the United States, author Dan Kovalik told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —  The book was published in June by Skyhorse Publishing. The author is a US journalist, human, labor rights lawyer and peace activist, as well as Adjunct Professor of Law at the Pitt Law faculty of the University of Pittsburgh.

    According to Kovalik, accusations of Russia's "meddling in US elections" should be viewed in the broad context of Russian-US relations. Kovalik criticized the confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War and wrote that the United States subsequently interfered in Russia's internal affairs, violated promises and tried to humiliate Moscow. The current talks about "Russian hackers" is an attempt to make Moscow a "scapegoat," which may lead to nothing else than a new dangerous confrontation with Russia, the book's author said.

    Russia Not a Threat

    "I supported detente [when Russia was the Soviet Union] and I support detente now. I see Russia as a potential ally and friend. I don’t see Russia as a threat. I don’t support this Russia bashing that’s happening in the United States, which is largely been done for political gain by the Democrats. I’m not a [US President Donald] Trump supporter, I didn’t vote for Trump, I’m liberal-to-left, actually. But I’m still 'right is right' and 'wrong is wrong', and I don’t support the Democrats using this issue as a bludgeon against Trump, because it’s going to lead or could lead to very serious consequences … there are people pushing for military confrontation [with Russia]," Kovalik said in an interview.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency
    US Anti-Russia Election Campaign Rhetoric ‘Big Mistake’ - Putin
    US intelligence has accused Russia of hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers and leaking information compromising former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to WikiLeaks prior to US presidential elections in an effort to boost Trump's chances of victory. The US authorities failed to deliver any proofs, as well as the results of official investigation.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations of US intelligence of attempts to influence the elections in the United States, and the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov called them "absolutely unsubstantiated."

    No Evidence

    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    © AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    "They're Obsessed!" US Senate Wants New Russia Sanctions, With or Without Proof of Meddling
    Accusations against Russia are questionable for a number of reasons — outdated technology of the alleged hacking, the presence of CIA's technologies allowing them to hack the computer and to make it look like someone else has done it, as well as the Democrats' refusal to give the FBI access to the hacked servers, Kovalik explained, adding that he suspected that hacking might not have happened at all. Referring to the opinion of the CIA veterans, he assumed that it might be a data leak from within the Democratic National Committee.

    In his opinion, there is no evidence of Russia's involvement in hacking and no evidence will be ever presented. "I think that you will not gonna see any evidence… I think it's not gonna be about 'Russian hacking' as much anymore, but about 'obstruction of justice' issues," Kovalik said. According to him, no one cares whether there were "Russian hackers," the investigation will focus on whether President Donald Trump tried to thwart the investigation. This suspicion arose after Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating the "Russian issue."

    New Era of McCarthyism

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    'This is McCarthyism': Trump Says Obama Had His 'Wires Tapped' Before Election Win
    Kovalik compared the current FBI and Congress investigations of the "Russian meddling" with the McCarthy era of the late 1940s-mid-1950s, when anti-communist sentiment in society and in the political environment found expression in the search for "anti-American citizens." In the era of McCarthyism, many civil servants and public figures were repressed under the pretext of sympathy for the Communism.

    "What is shaping up to be a new McCarthy period, in which people are accused of being dupes for Russia for simply questioning the prevailing anti-Russian discourse, is obviously different from the old one, but with essentially the same intention and effect – to curb dissent, particularly with regard to US foreign policy, which, by any rational measure, is incredibly destructive for our country and the world at large," Kovalik wrote in his book.

    "Russian Hackers"

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    Americans Getting 'Sick and Tired' of 'Russian Factor' in US Media
    Even if the "Russian hackers" were to blame for hacking computers, "no one really thinks it impacted the elections," Kovalik noted. He suggested the elections were impacted by Comey, who announced the resumption of the investigation against Clinton in the old case of unauthorized use of official e-mail 10 days before the voting. Kovalik believes that "Russian hackers" narrative is used by Clinton supporters to ensure her political survival after an unexpected defeat in the elections.

    "The incredible part of it is that it worked. A lot of people seem to believe it, they are not just open to another narrative," Kovalik said.

    Russia's Ally to Confront Challenges

    At the same time, Kovalik admitted that the campaign against Russia has done its job of spoiling Trump's attempts to improve relations with Moscow. "I think that Russia bashing has worked in that sense… Trump really has no choice but to continue the old line against Russia," Kovalik said.

    "In the end, that particular issue will subside, but my fear is that left unchallenged, the narrative about Russia in general will not subside, that will last beyond this political issue and leave very bad relations between these two countries, and this is not what I want to see," he added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Putin: Little Change in US Policies Despite Change in Presidents
    The world is now facing some of the greatest crises ever seen, namely "global warming, terrorism, nuclear proliferation, mass poverty and constant wars," Kovalik stressed.

    "To ally with a country like Russia to confront such challenges makes all the sense in the world," Kovalik wrote. "In the end, it is important for American citizens, both liberal and conservative, to stand against such madness and to stand for a foreign policy based upon reason and facts. Confrontation with Russia is justified by neither of these," the author pointed out.

    Kovalik concluded by saying that he was not even a Trump supporter, he opposed almost all of his policies, except for Russia policy, and that's the one policy that had been stymied.

    Related:

    Ex-US Homeland Security Chief Dismisses Claims Russia Meddled in 2016 Election
    Putin: US Always Interfered in Russian Elections, Especially in 2012
    Putin Calls US Anti-Russia Election Campaign Rhetoric ‘Big Mistake’
    Moscow Anticipates Growing Meddling of US Ahead of Elections in Russia
    Tags:
    Russian hackers, 2016 US Presidential election, Dan Kovalik, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok