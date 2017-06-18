Marine Le Pen Elected Parliament Member for the 1st Time

Marine Le Pen is the head National Front party, which is winning 9.93 percent in the Parliament , and former presidential candidate.

Earlier the French Interior Ministry reported that Macron's La Republique en Marche party leading in second parliamentary elections round with 41.25 percent of votes after 56.76 percent of ballots count.

Le Pen scored 46.02 percent out of 50 percent she needed to win in the first round in her constituency of Henin-Beaumont.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency.