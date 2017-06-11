Marine Le Pen Proceeds to 2nd Round of French Parliamentary Vote - Official Data

PARIS (Sputnik) — Le Pen scored 46.02 percent out of 50 percent she needed to win in the first round in her constituency of Henin-Beaumont.

The French Interior Ministry said earlier that French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party is leading in the country's parliamentary election followed by the biggest opposition party, The Republicans.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.