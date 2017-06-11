Le Pen Leading in Constituency With 44% in French Parliamentary Vote

PARIS (Sputnik) — After 30 percent of ballots in the constituency counted, Le Pen is seen winning 44.17 percent out of 50 percent she needs to win in the first round.
According to the latest data of the French Interior Ministry after 56.9 percent of ballots counted, candidates of Macron's party are getting 26.74 percent of the votes, followed by The Republicans with 16.18 percent.
French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.
