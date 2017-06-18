Most French Polling Stations Closed as 2nd Parliamentary Election Round Ends

PARIS (Sputnik) – Most polling stations throughout France are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 16:00 GMT), although they will work until 8 p.m. local time in some big cities.

Earlier in the day, the Interior Ministry said that the voter turnout stood at 35.33 percent by 5 p.m. local time.

According to the Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll published Sunday the final abstention may reach 57 percent, which is considerably higher than in 2012 (44,6 percent). This is also the highest figure France saw since 1958, the beginning of the Fifth Republic.

On June 11, during the first round of the vote, a total of 28.21 percent of French citizens voted in favor of President Emmanuel Macron's party La Republique En Marche!, whereas the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.77 percent of votes and was followed by Marine Le Pen's National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support, the country’s Interior Ministry’s data showed, after all ballots were counted.